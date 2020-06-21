Jo Ann Valdez
VALDEZ, Jo Ann F. born in Tampa, FL she died June 10, 2020. She went to Hillsborough Community College for two years where she was studying Business. She then went on to work for Social Security for three years. She had a life long friend, her cat named "Bambino." She is predeceased by her cousin, Cece Arnett and her parents. She is survived by her sister, Lucia; cousin, Lulu Cruz and second cousin, Angel Cruz. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. There will be a Memorial Service Saturday, June 27 at 1 pm at: Boza & Roel Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
