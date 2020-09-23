1/
Jo Carol KOVAC
KOVAC, Jo Carol 72, went to be with our Lord September 14, 2020 after a courageous 22 year fight with cancer. Jo Carol was a loving wife to her husband, George, and a wonderful mother to one son and two daughters. She was the beloved grandmother to four grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held in Kentucky on a date to be determined later. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation, the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Incorporated and the Gulfside Hospice of New Port Richey are wonderful and deserving organizations.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
