DOUBEK, Jo Anne "Jodie" age 75, of Lutz, FL, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. She was born in Tullahoma, TN and subsequently came to Florida. She worked as an Engineering Model Shop Manager at Honeywell. Jodie enjoyed her family, cooking, being a homemaker, and managing real estate. She is survived by her husband, James A. Doubek; children, Jerry Butler, Mike Butler, and Charles Butler Jr.; stepchildren, Theresa, Tammy, Tracy, and Jaime; siblings, Eddie Preston, Larry Morris, Susan White, Dorothy Williams, Sherry Treadway, and Barbara Lucas; many nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Madison Butler, Sarah Butler; great-grandchildren, Lexie Butler and Baby Butler.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 4, 2020