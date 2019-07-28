Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan A. HUSKAMP. View Sign Service Information Williams Funeral Chapel 1400 Ne Highway 13 Warrensburg , MO 00006-4093 (660)-747-6800 Send Flowers Obituary

87, who lived in Warrensburg, MO, went to her heavenly reward on July 24, 2019. Born in Bronx NY, to loving parents, Harry and Catherine Craig. She married Jerry Huskamp in Clearwater, FL in 1953 and raised a big family. She was an accomplished Registered Nurse who was a proud graduate from St. Luke's Hospital Nursing program in New York. She is survived by her brother, Donald Craig; and while she was a dedicated Mom and Foster Mom to many, her proud children, Bill and Linda Huskamp, Lisa and James Hecker, Kim Huskamp, John Huskamp and Peter Huskamp, remain to carry on her tradition of love. She loved her family and was also blessed by her grandchildren, Craig, Meghan, J.P. and Kayla and five great-grandchildren. A private, family ceremony will be held graveside in White Plains, NY to be announced at a later date. In lieu of any gifts or flowers, please donate to Heart of America Chapter; or Henry County Memory Fund. We love you, Mama and will always carry your memory in our hearts. Online condolences may be left at:



