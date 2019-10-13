PITTS, Joan A. "Jo Ann" 83, of Largo passed peacefully with her children by her side on September 16, 2019, at Cypress Palms ALF of Largo. She was born March 21, 1936, in Greenville, VA. She worked at Hospice of the Florida Suncoast and retired after 18 years. A loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by two children, son, James S. Pitts II and wife, Cindy; daughter, Kimmey Pitts Sullivan and husband, J.D.; three grandchildren, Eric, Tyler and Sydney. A Service of Life and Resurrection will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church of Largo on October 26, 2019 at 2 pm. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Suncoast Hospice Foundation.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019