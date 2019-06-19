LYNCH, Joan Ann
of St. Petersburg, passed away June 14, 2019. Joan was born on July 21, 1935 in West Islip, New York, to the late Anastasia (Nettie) and Joseph Sosnicki. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Bartley; children, Kathleen Peyinghaus (Tony), Mimi Eckert Sharp (Ken), Bartley J. "BJ" Lynch (Lisa), and Stephen J. Lynch; grandchildren, Kristin Eckert, Anthony Peyinghaus (Alesha), Damian Peyinghaus, Gabrielle Peyinghaus, Patrick Lynch and Andy Lynch; three great-grandchildren, brother, Joseph Sosnicki; sister, Barbara Hecker. She was preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Bryant. Friends will be received at the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle (Our Lady's Chapel) Monday, June 24, 2019 from 12 pm to mass time at 1 pm. Burial to follow at Bay Pines National Cemetery. Guestbook at:
www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 19, 2019