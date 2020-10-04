1/1
Joan BLEVINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLEVINS, Joan H. 86, of Brandon, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Jeanette Hodges and her husband of 56 years, William (Bill) H. Blevins, she is survived by her children, Janet Lynn B. Swilley (Bobby) and William E. Blevins (Millie); grandchildren, Elizabeth J. Blevins Gibson (Matt Christopher), William E. Blevins II, and Andre C. D. Blevins and great-grandson, Alexander Gibson. Joan married Bill in 1953. They moved to Brandon, FL in 1963 from Birmingham, AL. Joan graduated from Phillips High School and the University of South Florida, Tampa, FL. She has been a member of New Hope United Methodist Church since 1963, was active as a Real Estate Associate, a member of Brandon Junior Woman's Club of Brandon, the League of Fine Arts and a member of the Brandon Hospital Auxiliary. A Celebration of Life service will be held 2 pm Saturday, October 10, 2020, at New Hope United Methodist Church, Brandon, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be 10 am Monday, October 12, 2020, at Elmwood Cemetery, Birmingham, AL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Hope United Methodist Church of Brandon, 120 N. Knights Ave., Brandon, FL 33510 to be sent to the United Methodist Children's Home, Enterprise, FL.. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved