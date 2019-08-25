BOYD, Joan Benline 85, of St. Petersburg, passed away surrounded by her family August 14, 2019. Born to Ellen and John Dobson in London, England, Joan was the center of a large and loving family. Since 1980, she was the owner of St. Pete Beach's Joann's Interiors, a landmark on Gulf Boulevard. She is survived by her devoted husband, Larry Boyd; her siblings, John Dobson and Gloria Foster; three daughters, Janise Dockree, Diane Holt, and Kim Kochey; six grandchildren; five great -grandchildren; and a loyal best friend, Pam Sebestyen. Service to be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery, Thursday, August 29, at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to SPCA Tampa Bay. Condolences may be left at: www.rlwilliams.com R. Lee Williams & Son
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019