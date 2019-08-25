Joan BOYD

BOYD, Joan Benline 85, of St. Petersburg, passed away surrounded by her family August 14, 2019. Born to Ellen and John Dobson in London, England, Joan was the center of a large and loving family. Since 1980, she was the owner of St. Pete Beach's Joann's Interiors, a landmark on Gulf Boulevard. She is survived by her devoted husband, Larry Boyd; her siblings, John Dobson and Gloria Foster; three daughters, Janise Dockree, Diane Holt, and Kim Kochey; six grandchildren; five great -grandchildren; and a loyal best friend, Pam Sebestyen. Service to be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery, Thursday, August 29, at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to SPCA Tampa Bay. Condolences may be left at: www.rlwilliams.com R. Lee Williams & Son
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019
