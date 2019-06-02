Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Bryant WILLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

born August 14, 1942 in Fayetteville, NC, passed May 28, 2019 in Wilmington, NC. Joan grew up in Southport, North Carolina with her mother Golda. She was in the Southport High School class of 1960, where she played basketball with the Lady Dolphins. She graduated from Miller Motte Business School of Wilmington in 1962, and relocated to Jacksonville, Florida to work for a private practice of pathology. Joan settled in St. Petersburg, Florida in 1967 where she and her husband, Edward N. Willey MD, raised three daughters.



Joan was a devoted wife and mother who was active in her children's educational and extracurricular activities, often volunteering for school functions and social clubs. She encouraged numerous athletic activities and had a particular love of the arts, fostering their individual talents in culinary, visual and performing arts. She ensured regular exposure to the theater, symphony, art shows and museums.



In addition to being an athlete and avid tennis player, Joan was particularly fond of music, as both patron and performer. Following her mother's passing, she fulfilled her wish that she learn piano, and became a proficient pianist and organist. Joan sang in musicals for community theater productions and in a Christmas choir for Unity Church. She was involved in tap dancing productions and ballroom dancing, and was a skilled seamstress and costume designer. She acted as box office manager at American Stage for a season.



Joan spent years traveling the U.S. and Caribbean by sailboat, and traveled Africa, Europe and Eurasia. She maintained dual residency in both Florida and North Carolina; living in Pass-A-Grille Beach, FL and in the historic home in which she grew up in Southport, NC. Joan is probably best remembered for her warm Southern hospitality. She was a gracious host with an ever-present smile and genuine laughter. She had an open-door policy for neighbors, friends and family, and she loved life. In recent years, she learned to play the ukulele and enjoyed hosting jam sessions with friends on her front porch. Joan had a talent for bringing people together with her thoughtful and un-pretentious nature. She carefully nurtured relationships with family and friends too numerous to mention.



Joan is preceded by her mother, Golda; brother, Calvin; and sisters, Valli and Betty. She is survived by her three daughters, Dawn Willey Earls, Linda Willey Fellows and Karen Willey; six grandchildren, Sarah Michelle Williams, Nathan Christopher Williams, Kito Matthew Frapwell, Clay Howard Frapwell, Mackenzie Edward Frapwell and Zia Beatrice Willey-Barker; two great-grandchildren, Ava Frapwell and Phoenix Frapwell (coming soon). A host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Her longtime companion and high school sweetheart, Drape "Marty" Martin. Joan is being cremated and her remains will be placed at her mother's feet. A celebration of life will be held at the Southport Community Building on Saturday July 6 at 2 pm.

