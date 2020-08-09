Joan Carlo

1/1
CARLO, Joan P. 89, of Gulfport, passed away under Hospice care August 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Patrick A. Carlo. She is survived by her loving family, son, Michael (Martha); daughters, Patrice, Diane (John), and Linda (Robert); granddaughters, Michelle (Steve) and Melissa (Ben); and great-grandsons, Carter, Teague, and Miles. Joan was originally from Westchester County, NY. She was very loved and will be greatly missed. She will be inurned with Patrick at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Clearwater. David C. Gross Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
