CARROLL, Joan Henderson passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 75. It is with great sadness that we annouce her passing. Joan was the loving wife for 52 years of Matt J. Carroll III and the dear mother of Kerith Griffin and Christine Russo. She was adored as "BB" to her grandchildren, Matthew and Merin Mansour and Nicholas and Elizabeth Russo. Joan is also survived by her brothers, Roy and Brent Henderson and prede-ceased by her brother, Joe Henderson. Joan, a Southern lady from Mobile, Alabama, loved to spend time with her family and her many friends. She was an avid traveler, homemaker, Bridge and Canasta player and a life- long Alabama fan. A gathering of family and friends will take place at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK St. N on Monday, February 3, 2020 beginning at 2 pm with a celebration of life at 2:30 pm. A reception will take place following the service at Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club, 6000 Sun Boulevard. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Children's Home Network online at

