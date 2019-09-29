CHIOVITTI, Joan Yvonne 84, of Plant City, FL, passed away on September 26, 2019. A native of Jaffery, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late Edmond and Viola Cote. Survivors include children, Don J. Chiovitti, Eddie (Judy) Chiovitti, Cathy (Jason) Williams; grandchildren, Evan Chiovitti, Laura-Ashley Chiovitti, Benjamin Forman, Brianna Forman, Trevor Williams, Cameron Williams, Caitlin Williams. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Chiovitti. Joan was a member of St. Clement Catholic Church.The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 9-10 am at Haught Funeral Home, 708 W. Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd., Plant City, FL 33563. Funeral services will follow at 10 am. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haught.care.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019