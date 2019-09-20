CLUKEY, Joan Lillian was born and raised in Great Britain, Norfolk, England. She passed away on September 14, 2019 and is survived by her loving husband, Lloyd; her daughters, Karen and Tracy; her sister, June; and grandchildren, Jacob, Maxwell, and Kylie. Joan worked as a seamstress, was also a supervisor for several years at Tropical International Sports-wear. Joan also enjoyed traveling and will be greatly missed. In words that Joan's sister always ended every call with "God Bless." Rest in peace to a wonderful mother, wife, sister, and grandmother.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 20, 2019