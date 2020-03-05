|
|
88, of Palm Harbor, formerly of Cleveland, OH, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Joseph A. Orteca (deceased) and cherished mother of Catherine L. (William) Emslie of Trinity, FL. "Joanie" was loved by everyone who knew her. A burial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Alfred's Episcopal Church, 1601 Curlew Rd., Palm Harbor. Interment will immediately follow at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, 1750 Curlew Rd., Palm Harbor. Due to the Lenten Season, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joan's name to the or an animal shelter of your choice.
Curlew Hills Palm Harbor
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 5, 2020