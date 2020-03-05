Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Alfred's Episcopal Church
1601 Curlew Rd.
Palm Harbor, FL
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Rd.
Palm Harbor, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan ORTECA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan E. ORTECA


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan E. ORTECA Obituary
88, of Palm Harbor, formerly of Cleveland, OH, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Joseph A. Orteca (deceased) and cherished mother of Catherine L. (William) Emslie of Trinity, FL. "Joanie" was loved by everyone who knew her. A burial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Alfred's Episcopal Church, 1601 Curlew Rd., Palm Harbor. Interment will immediately follow at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, 1750 Curlew Rd., Palm Harbor. Due to the Lenten Season, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joan's name to the or an animal shelter of your choice.
Curlew Hills Palm Harbor
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Download Now