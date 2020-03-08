Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
(727) 562-2040
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes
Dunedin, FL
View Map
Joan Hodges Obituary
HODGES, Joan Weiller a wonderful mother and good wife, knocked on God's door on March 1, 2020 and He let her in. Joan's main goal in life, since her beloved Cheatham went to God in 2010, was to continue to shepherd her eight children through their lives. Her secondary goal was to live to 100 to complete that first goal. She had 15 years to go but her children concur that she succeeded. Joan graduated from Barry University and taught briefly, before embracing her vocation as a homemaker. She embraced a second vocation as a travel agent for 30 years. Joan was a woman of deep faith and gentle toughness. Joan lived her Catholic faith and volunteered through last year at Our Lady of Lourdes. She never raised her voice in anger. Joan's effervescent cheeriness, laughing, and playing made her good company. Joan was a lioness to her eight children, her cubs, Mary, Ann, Teresa, Julia, Clare, Joseph, Peter, and Paul. Her sister, Nancy Volpi, her children, 23 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and her friends will miss her deeply. We salute Joan "you've done good. We'll take it from here." A visitation, rosary service, and reception will be held on Wednesday, March 11, from 4:30-7 pm at Moss Feaster, Dunedin. A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes in Dunedin, on Thursday, March 12 at 10 am, with burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery to follow. MossFeasterDunedin.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020
