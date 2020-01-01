Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan HUGHES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HUGHES, Joan McKinley "Jo" was born in Lansing, Michigan July 28, 1928. When she was nine years old, her parents purchased land and founded a horse farm, Northwind Farms, in East Lansing, Michigan. Northwind Farms became a local landmark. She married the farm manager, Walter Hughes, in 1946. They continued to reside at Northwind Farms where they raised their three children. After raising their family, Jo returned to school, obtaining a RN degree from Lansing Community College. She spent her working career as a nurse at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing until 1988 when she and Walter moved to Florida. The move to Florida prompted a career change. She joined her close friend, Diana Mason, as a travel agent in Diana's travel business. They worked and traveled side by side for 10 years. After losing her husband of fifty-three years, Jo returned to nursing. She volunteered as a nurse four days a week for the next fifteen years at the Clearwater Free Clinic. For her service she was awarded the Clinic's prestigious Nightingale Award marking only the second time the Award had been granted. In 2016 Jo returned to Michigan, residing at Brecon Village in Saline. The move to Michigan was prompted by a desire to be near family. Jo was able during her lifetime to experience not only the joy of children, but to know the delight of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by a daughter and one of two sons. Her daughter Jorja Feldman, Jorja's husband Rob Feldman, Jorja's son Jay Howe, and Jay's children, Riley and Brody Howe, all reside in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Jo's son Tom Hughes, together with his husband, Kirk, reside in San Diego, California. Tom's daughter Meghan Hughes lives in Austin, Texas. Jo's son Sam Hughes predeceased her in 2013. His son Collin Hughes lives with his wife Shirley and their children, Ashleign and Connor, in Wellington, Florida. Jo was known for her friendly manner, ready smile and great sense of humor. She enjoyed company and was a good listener. Jo passed away Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019. Friends and family will miss her dearly.

HUGHES, Joan McKinley "Jo" was born in Lansing, Michigan July 28, 1928. When she was nine years old, her parents purchased land and founded a horse farm, Northwind Farms, in East Lansing, Michigan. Northwind Farms became a local landmark. She married the farm manager, Walter Hughes, in 1946. They continued to reside at Northwind Farms where they raised their three children. After raising their family, Jo returned to school, obtaining a RN degree from Lansing Community College. She spent her working career as a nurse at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing until 1988 when she and Walter moved to Florida. The move to Florida prompted a career change. She joined her close friend, Diana Mason, as a travel agent in Diana's travel business. They worked and traveled side by side for 10 years. After losing her husband of fifty-three years, Jo returned to nursing. She volunteered as a nurse four days a week for the next fifteen years at the Clearwater Free Clinic. For her service she was awarded the Clinic's prestigious Nightingale Award marking only the second time the Award had been granted. In 2016 Jo returned to Michigan, residing at Brecon Village in Saline. The move to Michigan was prompted by a desire to be near family. Jo was able during her lifetime to experience not only the joy of children, but to know the delight of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by a daughter and one of two sons. Her daughter Jorja Feldman, Jorja's husband Rob Feldman, Jorja's son Jay Howe, and Jay's children, Riley and Brody Howe, all reside in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Jo's son Tom Hughes, together with his husband, Kirk, reside in San Diego, California. Tom's daughter Meghan Hughes lives in Austin, Texas. Jo's son Sam Hughes predeceased her in 2013. His son Collin Hughes lives with his wife Shirley and their children, Ashleign and Connor, in Wellington, Florida. Jo was known for her friendly manner, ready smile and great sense of humor. She enjoyed company and was a good listener. Jo passed away Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019. Friends and family will miss her dearly. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close