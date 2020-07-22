1/
Joan KIELBOWSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KIELBOWSKI, Joan M. 91, of Valrico, FL was taken to our Lord on July 15, 2020. Beloved mother of Dave, Cathy (Doug) Draper, and Lynn (Steve) Rians. Grandmother of four; great-grandmother of four; with many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her loving husband Henry in 1984. A Chicago native, Joan moved to Tampa Bay in 1986. A virtual service will take place on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2 pm. The link is on the Lakeland Funeral Home website. Joan will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Joan Kielbowski Memorial on the St. Jude Research and Children's Hospital website.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Service
02:00 PM
link is on the Lakeland Funeral Home website
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Kielbowski Family for the loss of your loved one, Joan, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved