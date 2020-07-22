KIELBOWSKI, Joan M. 91, of Valrico, FL was taken to our Lord on July 15, 2020. Beloved mother of Dave, Cathy (Doug) Draper, and Lynn (Steve) Rians. Grandmother of four; great-grandmother of four; with many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her loving husband Henry in 1984. A Chicago native, Joan moved to Tampa Bay in 1986. A virtual service will take place on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2 pm. The link is on the Lakeland Funeral Home website. Joan will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Joan Kielbowski Memorial on the St. Jude Research and Children's Hospital website.



