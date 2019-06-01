CALDWELL, Joan L.
86, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away peacefully May 24, 2019. She was born in Carlisle, Cumberland, England to the late Alfred and Amy Lees. She moved to the United States in 1953. After a long employment with Florida Power Corporation Joan retired in 1993. Joan is predeceased in death by her husband, Samual R. Caldwell; brother, Frank; and sister, Marjorie Lees. Service shall be held 1 pm June 3, 2019 at Brett Funeral Home, 4810 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gulfside Hospice.
Brett Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 1, 2019