WHARTON, Joan Lorena "Joy"



passed away peacefully April 8, 2019, in St. Petersburg. She was born in Los Angeles, California, November 11, 1926, to James and Lorena Pulliam. She left California in her twenties to study abroad in Switzerland, where she met her future husband, Samuel C. Wharton, to whom she was married for 49 years before his passing in 1999. Joy taught elementary school in Pinellas County for 18 years, at Rio Vista, Lynch, and Campbell Park. Even in her last few weeks of life she was able to reflect on the love she felt for her former students when teaching them to read. Joy and Sam spent summers in the mountains of Coker Creek, Tennessee, where she taught reading at the local summer camp. She loved picking blackberries around their tiny cabin and making cobbler and jams. She also spent those summers weaving on her loom and never missed a nap from 2 to 4 p.m. That quiet time was a lifetime habit, closing her door to read and listen to classical music. She usually kept a peanut butter pita in her purse in case anyone needed a snack. Joy was a volunteer coordinator for the Florida Native Plant Society and would spend hours in her yard planting natives and letting the various flowers and bushes grow so wild that her house was hidden from the street. She loved traveling to Europe and Mexico and was fluent in French and Spanish. She loved the Florida Orchestra, NPR, reading the St. Petersburg Times, Jeopardy, turquoise jewelry, decaf coffee, jug red wine, and the Fourth Street Shrimp Store, especially their key lime pie. Her Shore Acres home where she raised her family was open to all and she made everyone feel welcome. In the last six years of her life, Joy lived at Nancy Lee's Manor, where she earned the nickname "The Professor" because she was so well read and culturally aware. Joy is survived by her three daughters, Robin Menneke (David), Alison Wharton (Steve), and April Yerger; three granddaughters, Lauren Kruse (Michael), Kacy, and Samantha Yerger; and two great-granddaughters, Avery and Harper. Our family is grateful to Nancy Lee for providing Joy with wonderful care and compassion in her final years. Our appreciation and gratitude is also extended to Seasons Hospice.



