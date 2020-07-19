1/1
Joan Luckey
1954 - 2020
LUCKEY, Joan Marie 66, passed away in St. Petersburg, FL on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lucille Vetter. She is survived by her sisters, Mary (late Ken) Tamol and Marie (Clifton) Wedekind; brothers, Thomas (Robin) Vetter, David Vetter, Donald (Nancy) Vetter, and John (Donna) Vetter; daughters, Danielle (Jim) Lovett and Candice Wery; son, Bryan Vetter along; with four grandchildren, future great-grandchild and an extended family. Joan was born on January 23, 1954 in Buffalo, NY and moved to Florida in 1978. Joan was a very independent and strong woman, with a sense of humor that was enjoyed by everyone. She played by her own set of rules and was loved dearly for doing so. Please visit www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com for the announcement of the service date and time.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
