LUCKEY, Joan Marie 66, passed away in St. Petersburg, FL on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lucille Vetter. She is survived by her sisters, Mary (late Ken) Tamol and Marie (Clifton) Wedekind; brothers, Thomas (Robin) Vetter, David Vetter, Donald (Nancy) Vetter, and John (Donna) Vetter; daughters, Danielle (Jim) Lovett and Candice Wery; son, Bryan Vetter along; with four grandchildren, future great-grandchild and an extended family. Joan was born on January 23, 1954 in Buffalo, NY and moved to Florida in 1978. Joan was a very independent and strong woman, with a sense of humor that was enjoyed by everyone. She played by her own set of rules and was loved dearly for doing so. Please visit www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com
for the announcement of the service date and time.