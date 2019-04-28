Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
Joan M. CARBONARO Obituary
CARBONARO, Joan M

92, of Clearwater, Florida passed away April 19, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born to the late Peppino and Lillian Sturniolo on August 7, 1926, in Cambridge, MA. Joan owned J&J Realty with her husband, Joseph, for many years. She married the late Joseph Carbonaro on April 1,1951 and they lived together in Brighton, MA before they relocated to Largo, FL over 50 years ago. Joan was predeceased by her loving husband of 66 years, Joseph, in 2017. Joan is survived by four daughters, Mary Seary (Donnie deceased) of Largo, FL; Jo-Anne Sckowska (Fred deceased), Venice, FL; Judy Moukazis (John), New Port Richey, FL and Debbie Bevan (Todd), Vero Beach, FL. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. Family was everything to Joan. Over the years she loved going to the beach, making crafts, knitting, and most of all family gatherings. A Gathering of Friends will be from 1-2 pm with Services at 2 pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019 all at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, FL, (727) 562-2080. Donations may be offered to Suncoast Hospice. Condolences may be offered at:

www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019
