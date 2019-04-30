|
DWYER, Joan M.
85, of Celebration, formerly of Pasco County, died April 28, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Edward; children, John, Michael, Brian, Robert, and Elizabeth; ten grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and brothers, Robert and Albert DeMayo. A funeral Mass will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10 am, at St. Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church, Tarpon Springs, FL. Inurnment will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, at 2:30 pm. Arrangements entrusted to Dobies Funeral Home, Tarpon Springs, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 30, 2019