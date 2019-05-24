Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Marie EHRMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EHRMAN, Joan Marie



passed peacefully at home, May 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving children. Born in Ft. Wayne, IN on Aug. 28, 1930, she studied classical piano and voice, graduated from Central Catholic High School as 1948 Senior Class President, and sang in Jimmy Stier's Orchestra in 1950. She married the late William O. Ehrman in June 1957, and raised their four children, her most important achievement. She resumed her career at The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company where she retired in 1993 as Executive Secretary to General Counsel. Joan and Bill retired to Bonita Springs, until she moved to Belleair Bluffs near her son, Judge Kurt G. Ehrman; and daughter, Patrice J. Blackburn. Also surviving are her sons, Mark W. (Dr. Karen) Ehrman of Carmel, IN and Peter E. Ehrman of Ft. Wayne. Joan tackled her daily crossword puzzles with ease, never missing an episode of Jeopardy, CSI or a Euchre game. From her patio she loved watching birds soar over Gulf of Mexico sunsets. A celebratory mass will be at Clearwater's St. Cecelia's Catholic Church, June 4, 2 pm; Her interment at Ft. Wayne Catholic Cemetery, July 2, 11 am.

