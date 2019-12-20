Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Joan McKee


1931 - 2019
Joan McKee Obituary
MCKEE, Joan Hollister 88, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away on October 31, 2019 surrounded by her family. Joan was born in Baldwin, Michigan on March 30, 1931 to Howard and Elizabeth Kinney Hollister. A celebration of Joan's life will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 3 pm at the Blackburn Chapel at Westminster Shores, 125 56th Ave So., St. Petersburg. Memorial gifts may be made to Joan's favorite charities: Lakeview Presbyterian Church, Audubon Society, ASPEC Scholarship Fund. Visit the family's online guestbook at: www.andersonmcqueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 20, 2019
