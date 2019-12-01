|
MEYERS, Joan C. (Siebert) of Clearwater, FL passed away at the age of 87 on November 23, 2019. Joan was born Catherine Joan Siebert on November 24, 1931 to Joseph and Catharine (Lynch) Siebert in Glassboro, New Jersey, where she grew up before moving to Lorain, Ohio and working as a high school secretary. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Russell Walter Meyers, and her older sister, Marjorie "Marge" Sniezek. Joan is survived by her three children, Kenneth Meyers, Kathleen Kitchener, and Nancy Hewel, of Clearwater, FL; eight grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and her beloved poodle, Annie. Joan was known to be a beacon of light to those around her, and she could make the whole room smile with her infectious laugh and kind spirit. Joan loved traveling to Glassboro every summer to visit a group of her childhood friends. Her memorial Mass was held at 10:30 am, on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Clearwater, FL, where Joan was a longtime member. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all donations be made to . Moss Feaster Funeral Home www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019