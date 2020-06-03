MURCKO-MILLER, Joan 78, New Port Richey passed June 1, 2020. Survived by husband, Gerald Miller; children, David and William Murcko; four grandchildren; two sisters and one brother. Visitation is Friday, June 5, 4-6 pm at Dobies Funeral Home, 8825 Old CR 54, New Port Richey. Funeral Mass is Saturday, June 6, 10 am at St. Thomas Aquinos Catholic Church. Full obituary is at: dobiesfuneralhome.com DobiesFH/Seven Springs
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 3, 2020.