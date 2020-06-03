Joan Murcko-Miller
MURCKO-MILLER, Joan 78, New Port Richey passed June 1, 2020. Survived by husband, Gerald Miller; children, David and William Murcko; four grandchildren; two sisters and one brother. Visitation is Friday, June 5, 4-6 pm at Dobies Funeral Home, 8825 Old CR 54, New Port Richey. Funeral Mass is Saturday, June 6, 10 am at St. Thomas Aquinos Catholic Church. Full obituary is at: dobiesfuneralhome.com DobiesFH/Seven Springs

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
JUN
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinos Catholic Church.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
8825 Old County Road 54
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 372-2550
