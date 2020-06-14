Joan Ottinger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OTTINGER, Joan 88, of St. Petersburg / Weeki Wachee went to be with our Lord June 4, 2020. Born and raised in Asbury Park, NJ she was married to her husband Edward for 58 wonderful years who preceded her in death in 2013. She was a beloved teacher for Pinellas County and was devoted to helping children. She and Ed loved to travel the US in their RV for many years. She loved music, dancing, arts, crafts, sewing, and loved being around friends and family. Joan found love and companionship again with fiance Clay Bowlen. She lived a blessed and joyful life. She is survived by daughters, Sherri Proos (John), Jodi Stillo (Thomas); grandsons, Michael and Joey Stillo. She was predeceased by her loving son, Dean. Rest in peace Mom, Love Forever. Anderson McQueen

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved