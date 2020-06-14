Joan Ottinger

OTTINGER, Joan 88, of St. Petersburg / Weeki Wachee went to be with our Lord June 4, 2020. Born and raised in Asbury Park, NJ she was married to her husband Edward for 58 wonderful years who preceded her in death in 2013. She was a beloved teacher for Pinellas County and was devoted to helping children. She and Ed loved to travel the US in their RV for many years. She loved music, dancing, arts, crafts, sewing, and loved being around friends and family. Joan found love and companionship again with fiance Clay Bowlen. She lived a blessed and joyful life. She is survived by daughters, Sherri Proos (John), Jodi Stillo (Thomas); grandsons, Michael and Joey Stillo. She was predeceased by her loving son, Dean. Rest in peace Mom, Love Forever. Anderson McQueen



