Obituary

PETITTI, Joan Patricia Rohlik of St. Pete Beach, died January 20, 2020. Joan was born in Aurora Illinois June 16, 1933 to Ed and Helen Rohlik. She was the oldest of five girls and younger sister to half brother Bill Sullivan. Joan took piano lessons starting at age 7 and played morning mass and funerals at St. Mary's Catholic Church in DeKalb, IL, until she graduated from St. Mary's High School. Joan attended Northern Illinois University until she met and married the love of her life, Pasquale (Pat) Vito Petitti. They were at the summer resort town of Lake Delevan, Wisconsin, where they would build a cabin and spend their summers for many years while their children were growing. Joan was an avid reader and writer and wrote a column in the Catholic Messenger while her children were young. Joan has always been a fitness buff and in the 1970s she opened a women's health spa called Genie Figure Salon. She was always an avid walker and logged many miles with her children and grandchildren. Joan and Pat raised five children in the Midwest before retiring to St. Pete Beach in 1991. In 1995 Joan was inspired by her grandchildren to develop Heavenly Saints, a line of trading cards based on the lives of the Saints. Her cards were featured on The Paul Harvey radio program, and Good Morning America where Judd Rose interviewed her. At the age of 69, Joan went back to college to earn her BA in Creative Writing at Eckerd College. She fell in love with play writing and wrote over 40 one-act plays that were widely produced in the St. Petersburg area. Joan loved the theatre and traveled to New York and London among other places to see many shows. She loved travel in general and she and Pat visited many places around the world and one year took their entire family including grandchildren on a grand trip to Italy. Joan loved the arts and was a docent at the Dali Museum for 15 years. She traveled with her daughter Susie to Dali's home in Cadaqués Spain. Joan loved a good party and was very social. She and Pat hosted many gatherings at their home in Pass-A-Grille and she was a long time member of the Pass-A-Grille Women's Club. Joan was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Joan was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Rohlik of Orlando, FL, Elaine Rohlik Polishuk of Boston, MA and her daughter-in-law, Mary Spina Petitti of Tavares, FL. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Pasquale; sisters, Jean Lillibridge of Shreveport and Sister Joyce Rohlik of St. Pete Beach; son, Edward Petitti and granddaughter, Laura Petitti of Tavares, FL; daughter, Patti Schmitz (Richard) and grandchildren, Susie Schmitz (Max) Tarzana, CA, Dr. Anna Moriarty (Michael) North Liberty, IA, Joseph Schmitz of Chicago, and Frank Schmitz of Houston; son, Paul Petitti (Jean) Lake Okoboji, IA grandson, Tony Petitti (Sara) and great-grandchildren, Bodhi and Wilder, Santa Monica, CA; grandsons, James Petitti and Alex Petitti of Lake Okoboji, IA, and grandson, Tom Petitti of Ames, IA; daughter, Lori Petitti Sakamoto (Scott) of Santa Monica, and Cooper; daughter, Susie Tilton (Scott) of Germantown, TN and grandson, Nicholas (Madison) and great-grandchild, Baby Tilton due July 2020 of Hendersonville, TN and granddaughter, Christina Tilton Carter (Dave) of Hendersonville, TN. Most of these family members were at her side when Joan passed to heaven. Funeral Mass will be 11 am Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Pass-A-Grille Women's Club, PO Box 46763 St. Pete Beach, FL, 33741. Guestbook at:

