MINNIS, Dr. Joan Quinn
retired educator with the Pinellas County School system, servant and activist to the community, Howard University, USF alumni, and dedicated member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. transitioned at age 70, May 20, 2019 after a long fight with cancer. The services for Dr. Minnis will be taking place Saturday June 1, at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, 1750 Curlew Rd., Palm Harbor, FL 34683, (727) 789-2000. The viewing will be 11-1 pm, and services will start at 1 pm.
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019