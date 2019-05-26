Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Minnis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Quinn Minnis


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan Quinn Minnis Obituary
MINNIS, Dr. Joan Quinn

retired educator with the Pinellas County School system, servant and activist to the community, Howard University, USF alumni, and dedicated member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. transitioned at age 70, May 20, 2019 after a long fight with cancer. The services for Dr. Minnis will be taking place Saturday June 1, at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, 1750 Curlew Rd., Palm Harbor, FL 34683, (727) 789-2000. The viewing will be 11-1 pm, and services will start at 1 pm.

Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Download Now