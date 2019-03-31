BROSTOSKI, Joan R.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan R. BROSTOSKI.
85, a resident of Seminole passed away on March 24, 2019 at Opis Tierra Pines Center, Largo. She is survived by her companion and "best friend", Barbara Forte; son, Kenneth (Gabriella) and grandchildren, Matthew and Emily. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranch, or Suncoast Hospice. Joan's Celebration of Life will be held 11 am Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home followed by a committal service in Garden Sanctuary Cemetery, Seminole. Please visit www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com for complete service details, view video tribute and to share a memory.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2019