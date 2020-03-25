REYNOLDS, Joan Marsha 82, of Spring Hill, died March 19, 2020. She left this world without bitterness or regret. "Eighty-two is pretty good," she would say. She wondered how this great country could put their trust in a snake-oil-salesman president. Through a family connection, she received a call two weeks ago from her favorite actor/comedian, Billy Gardell (from TV's Mike and Molly). "You deserve everything you have," she told him, and wished him well. Mostly, she liked people who were nice. Widowed 30 years ago, she made her own way without excuses or complaints, an example for us all. Burial will take place Thursday, March 26, at 1 pm. Contact Grace Memorial Gardens for information.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 25, 2020