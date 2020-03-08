SHINE, Joan H. 86, of Trevor, Wisconsin and formerly of Clearwater, Florida. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 21, 1933 to Herman and Helen Tunnat. She departed this life on February 22, 2020. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, George E. Shine Sr., retired CPD. She was also preceded in death by their son, George E. Shine Jr. She was a wonderful mother to Karyn L. (Robert) Doran and Patrick J. (Amy) Shine. She loved solving crossword puzzles and playing bingo with her friends. She was a loving grandmother to her grandchildren, Sandra, Nicholas, Matthew, Lucas and Ryan. Joan was a loving, funny, kind and giving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She will be dearly missed. A Gathering of family and friends will be held 9-11 am, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home, Seminole. 391-0120 www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020