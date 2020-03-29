Joan SOUDER (1936 - 2020)
Service Information
Neptune Society - Indianapolis
4825 East 96th Street Suite 100
Indianapolis, IN
46240
(317)-815-5517
Obituary
SOUDER, Joan M. 83, of Fishers, IN passed away March 24, 2020. She was born May 25, 1936 in Indianapolis, the daughter of Edward and Rhoda B. (Horne) Bolin. Joan was a graduate of Shortridge High School and was a 1958 graduate of Butler University. She enjoyed running marathons, and ran the Boston Marathon and New York Marathon. Joan had been a resident of the Tampa and Valrico, FL area. She was preceded in death by her parents. Joan is survived by her son, John Harrell (Stephanie); her grandchildren, Amy Burkhart and Joshua Harrell; her great-grandchildren, Lily and Cooper; and her sister, Judith Haddon. Memorial gifts may be made to the . A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Neptune Society- Indianapolis, where condolences may be shared online at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020
