STRAUMAN, Joan Carol 84, went to be with the Lord on October 9, 2019 after suffering a stroke. She was born June 19, 1935 in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. She made Tampa her permanent home after attending and graduating from the University of Tampa in 1957. She was the Librarian at Buchanan Middle School for over 30 years. She is survived by several cousins and many friends. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 26th, at Unity North Tampa, 19520 Holly Lane, Lutz, 33558 1 pm, reception to follow at the church. For the full obituary www.gonzalezfuneral.com Gonzalez Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019