Service Information Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home 4810 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33711 (727)-321-3321 Visitation 9:30 AM St. John Vianney Church 445 82nd Avenue St. Pete Beach , FL View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. John's Catholic Church 445 82nd Avenue St. Pete Beach , FL View Map

VERNOTZY, Joan Alden 90, of Treasure Island, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was born on September 1, 1929, in Akron, Ohio. Joan attended Akron's Schumacher Elementary School and was a 1947 graduate of Akron's Buchtel High School. She was a cheerleader during her years at Buchtel. Joan graduated from Miami University in 1951 with a bachelor's degree in Communications. During her years at Miami she was on the golf team and helped put Miami's radio station, WMUB, on the air. After graduation she worked in radio at WAKR in Akron for several years. Joan moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, in 1954. She taught language arts at Clearwater Junior High School and English at Northeast High School. Joan retired in 1989 after a 34 year career in Pinellas County Schools. During her tenure at Northeast High School she was the sponsor of the Anchor Club, coordinator of the Pinellas County Spelling Bee and the coach of the boys' and girls' golf teams. Her many accomplishments include President of the Florida Council of Teachers of English in 1973, the Florida Golf Coach of the Year in 1977, the Pilot Club Member of the Year in 1987, the Delta Zeta Sorority Member of the Year in 1999, recipient of the 2002 Alumna of the Year Award from her alma mater, Miami University, Women's Club Champion at Pasadena Yacht and Country Club in 1964, 1975 and 1982. Joan was the Super-Senior Club Champion at Pasadena in 2002. She was inducted into the Northeast High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2006. Joan served on the Gulf Beaches Public Library Friends of the Library Board from 2007 to 2012. In 2012 she received the Golden Rose Award from Delta Zeta Sorority. On Joan's television program, "Good Day Sunshine," she interviewed many local residents. Affectionately known as "Coach V," she served as the Southern Women's Golf Association Florida Representative and was also honored to serve as a Board Member with that Association. She was an avid amateur golfer who played in tournaments throughout the United States and Europe. During her 30 years of retirement Joan spent many summers in the mountains of Western North Carolina, in particular, Maggie Valley, making friends and enjoying golf tournaments in the Asheville area. A heartfelt thank you to all of Joan's friends and numerous caregivers. Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Dorothy Vernotzy as well as her brother, Duke Alden. Joan is survived by her nephew, David Jon Alden (Donna), two great nephews, Kyle and Corey as well as many friends including Cathy Sykes. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John's Catholic Church, 445 82nd Avenue St. Pete Beach, FL, at 10:00 AM on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church with visitation starting at 9:30 AM. Donations in Joan's memory may be made to or Suncoast Hospice. Guestbook at www.brettfuneralhome

