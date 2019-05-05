|
FARGNOLI, Joan W.
Joan passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. She will be missed by her loving husband and family. Visitation will be Monday, May 6, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Serenity Funeral Home, Largo, FL. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11 am at St. Catherine of Siena, Clearwater, FL. Inurnment will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to an Alzheimer's foundation of your choice in Joan's honor.
Serenity Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 5, 2019