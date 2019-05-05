Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
For more information about
Joan Fargnoli
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena
Clearwater, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Fargnoli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan W. Fargnoli


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan W. Fargnoli Obituary
FARGNOLI, Joan W.

Joan passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. She will be missed by her loving husband and family. Visitation will be Monday, May 6, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Serenity Funeral Home, Largo, FL. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11 am at St. Catherine of Siena, Clearwater, FL. Inurnment will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to an Alzheimer's foundation of your choice in Joan's honor.

Serenity Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
Download Now