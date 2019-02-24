TILLETT, Joani J.
62, of Lithia, FL passed peacefully February 19, 2019. She was a proud wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an inspiration to everyone who knew her; sharing her joy and words of encouragement to those around her. Joani was an elementary school teacher and media specialist at Cypress Creek Elementary School where she retired to pursue full time as a successful owner of her family farms and agricultural real estate investment business. Joani is survived by her loving family, husband of 42 years, Dan Tillett; son, Dustin (Jessi) Tillett and their children, Taylor and Dusty; daughter, Kayce (Brent) Jones and their children, Hayden and Abby; siblings, Vicki, Juli, Lori, and Mark. Saturday, March 2, 2019 there will be a visitation from 10:30-11:30 am followed by a funeral service at 11:30 am at FishHawk Fellowship Church in Lithia, FL. She will be laid to rest in the Tillett Family Cemetery in Arlington, GA. Memorial donations may be made to Cleveland Clinic Honor & Memorial Giving or FishHawk Fellowship Church.
