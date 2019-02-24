Obituary Guest Book View Sign

TILLETT, Joani J.



62, of Lithia, FL passed peacefully February 19, 2019. She was a proud wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an inspiration to everyone who knew her; sharing her joy and words of encouragement to those around her. Joani was an elementary school teacher and media specialist at Cypress Creek Elementary School where she retired to pursue full time as a successful owner of her family farms and agricultural real estate investment business. Joani is survived by her loving family, husband of 42 years, Dan Tillett; son, Dustin (Jessi) Tillett and their children, Taylor and Dusty; daughter, Kayce (Brent) Jones and their children, Hayden and Abby; siblings, Vicki, Juli, Lori, and Mark. Saturday, March 2, 2019 there will be a visitation from 10:30-11:30 am followed by a funeral service at 11:30 am at FishHawk Fellowship Church in Lithia, FL. She will be laid to rest in the Tillett Family Cemetery in Arlington, GA. Memorial donations may be made to Cleveland Clinic Honor & Memorial Giving or FishHawk Fellowship Church.

TILLETT, Joani J.62, of Lithia, FL passed peacefully February 19, 2019. She was a proud wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an inspiration to everyone who knew her; sharing her joy and words of encouragement to those around her. Joani was an elementary school teacher and media specialist at Cypress Creek Elementary School where she retired to pursue full time as a successful owner of her family farms and agricultural real estate investment business. Joani is survived by her loving family, husband of 42 years, Dan Tillett; son, Dustin (Jessi) Tillett and their children, Taylor and Dusty; daughter, Kayce (Brent) Jones and their children, Hayden and Abby; siblings, Vicki, Juli, Lori, and Mark. Saturday, March 2, 2019 there will be a visitation from 10:30-11:30 am followed by a funeral service at 11:30 am at FishHawk Fellowship Church in Lithia, FL. She will be laid to rest in the Tillett Family Cemetery in Arlington, GA. Memorial donations may be made to Cleveland Clinic Honor & Memorial Giving or FishHawk Fellowship Church. Funeral Home Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview

6919 Providence Road

Riverview , FL 33578

(813) 677-9494 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close