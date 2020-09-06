Joann BUTTAGGI

BUTTAGGI, Joann passed away Aug. 31. 2020. Joann was born Aug. 21, 1962, in Rochester, New York, the youngest of Joseph and Lillian's four children. She was always the baby to her big brother, Bill Buttaggi (Debra); sisters, Charlene Ferullo (Ernie) and Vivian Villareale; her uncle, Tony Constanza (Neysa); and cousin, Lee Buttaggi (Christine); were loving supporters. Joann moved to Tampa Bay region in 1996 with her then husband, Tony Constantino. While they did not have children, Joann was beloved by her nieces and nephews, Sammy Villareale, Alana Kelly (Jay); adult children, Caitlin, Jack and Lia, Bill Buttaggi II (Kelly George), and son, Will. After a career in financial services, Joann moved on to the insurance business in Clearwater, Florida. Her colleagues, particularly her special friend, Bobby Franklin, appreciated her 'spitfire' attitude, support and dedication. Joann was clearly Lil's daughter, as evidenced by the outpouring of caring from her neighbors. Like her mother, Joann was everyone's friend, helpful and loving. Mass will be held Saturday, September 12, 1:30 pm, at Espiritu Santo Church, 2405 Phillippe Pkwy., Safety Harbor. Interment will be with Joann's parents in Holy Sepluchre Cemetery in Rochester, New York. A Mass in Rochester will be announced at a later date. Joann was 'mom' to many dogs, including Biscuit, Tiki and most recently Comet. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Humane Society of Pinellas, 3040 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL 33759. www.humanesocietyofpinellas.org