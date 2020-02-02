JANDRO, Joann Gross 88, of Tampa, passed away January 20, 2020. She joins her husband, Donald Jandro; son, Robert Seal; father, Harrison Gross; and her mother, Elizabeth Anderson Gross. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Phyllis Saul; grandson, Daniel Saul (Lindsay); great-grandson, Jackson Saul; daughter-in-law, Melodee Seal; grandson, Robert Seal; and granddaughter, Harmonee Seal. Joann was a O.B. registered nurse. Joann also enjoyed lively discussions about politics, the environment, and other causes that were dear to her heart. She practiced what she preached by supporting Native Americans, sick children, planet protection, and animal groups, every month. Joann's favorite activities brought her much joy-gardening, going to yard sales, her church family, collecting dolls, and decorating for holidays. Joann, you were our blessing on earth, and now may you receive continued blessings and well-deserved rewards in heaven. There will be no funeral services. Joann requested her favorite hymns be sung during a worship service, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

