LEE, JoAnn Lynn
81, of Tampa, FL, passed away March 19, 2019. JoAnn was surrounded by loved ones as she passed peacefully. JoAnn is survived by her husband, Bobby; son, David and wife, Kim; grandchildren, Bryan, Brandon, Brittney, Brett; and her great-grandson, Maverick. Please join us as we celebrate JoAnn's life on March 28, 2019, 2:30 pm; Visitation, 3 pm, service will be at St. James United Methodist Church, 16202 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa, FL 33647. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in her name.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 27, 2019