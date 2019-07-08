|
|
O'NEIL, JoAnn Mimi
(Cucinotta) born in Reading, PA on October 14, 1925, died on July 6, 2019. She was a member of St. Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church in Tarpon Springs. JoAnn was a registered nurse. She is predeceased by her husband, John B. O'Neil. She is survived by a daughter, Maureen O'Neil, Tarpon Springs, FL; grandson, Michael Nowotarski Jr., Genesee, CO; and sister, Gloria Williams, Reading, PA. Visitation will be held at Dobies Funeral Home, 701 E Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL on Monday, July 8. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church on Tuesday, July 9, at 11 am.
Dobies Funeral Home, Tarpon Chapel
(727) 937-7555
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 8, 2019