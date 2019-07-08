Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
701 E. Tarpon Ave
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
(727) 942-0515
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
701 E. Tarpon Ave
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn O'Neil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Mimi (Cucinotta) O'Neil

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn Mimi (Cucinotta) O'Neil Obituary
O'NEIL, JoAnn Mimi

(Cucinotta) born in Reading, PA on October 14, 1925, died on July 6, 2019. She was a member of St. Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church in Tarpon Springs. JoAnn was a registered nurse. She is predeceased by her husband, John B. O'Neil. She is survived by a daughter, Maureen O'Neil, Tarpon Springs, FL; grandson, Michael Nowotarski Jr., Genesee, CO; and sister, Gloria Williams, Reading, PA. Visitation will be held at Dobies Funeral Home, 701 E Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL on Monday, July 8. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church on Tuesday, July 9, at 11 am.

Dobies Funeral Home, Tarpon Chapel

(727) 937-7555
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now