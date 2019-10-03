MULLENS, JoAnn V. 88, transitioned to the gates of Heaven September 23, 2019. She was a very devoted Christian, and loving, caring and understanding mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Her own sense of humor made her unique; she never met a stranger. She was a member of the Tampa Moose 1254 for 37 years. She is survived by daughters, Anna and Ruby; grandchildren, David, Megan, Connie, Brittany and Tony; great-grandchildren, Steven, Jackie, Tony and Christian. JoAnn was pre-deceased by son, George; special friends, Essie Savage, their daily talks brightened her day; Penny Webber, for her telephone calls to see how she was doing; Jeannie Sipes, for being there for each other. "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: He leadeth me to the pasts of righteousness for His name's sake." -Psalm 23. Extended family members include nieces and nephews in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Not to forget the telephone calls and Redstone candy she looked forward to every Christmas from her niece, Linda Glover. She was an avid Tampa Bay Rays fan, but the Cleveland Indians were also in her heart. Please donate to the Humane Society or St Jude Children's Hospital in her memory. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. "God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put His arms around you and whispered 'Come to Me.'" -Francis and Kathleen Coelho

