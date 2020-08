Or Copy this URL to Share

PIECHOCKI, Joann Caroline 86, of Pinellas Park, FL., passed peacefully on July 12, 2020 at Woodside Hospice. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Ethel Schoenherr; sister, Shirley Fiegel; husband Norman; and daughter, Susan Mulkey. No services are planned at this time.



