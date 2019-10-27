Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joann RAY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RAY, Joann Hiller "Baci" born in Nanticoke Pennsylvania July 24, 1930, passed away September 26, 2019. She graduated from Nanticoke High School in 1945 and attended Mercy School of Nursing, 1945-1948, earning an RN Degree. She joined US Air Force on October 4, 1952, graduating from Air University School of Aviation Medicine February 21, 1953 with the rank of Second Lieutenant. She worked as a Public Health Nurse for the State of Florida, Hillsborough County, for 10 years, and at Children's Medical Services in Hillsborough County for 32 years, retiring in 1994. Baci is survived by her son, William Joseph Ray and wife, Shirley, grandchildren, William Scott, Christopher John, Melissa Ann Ray Curtis, geat-grandchild-ren, Annjolena, Isabelle, Carter, Lilli, Esther, Emery; and son, Stephen Michael Ray and wife, Cindy, grandchildren, James R. Dryden, Stephen M. Ray Jr., Thomas J. Ray, and Samantha Sara-Joan Ray, and great-grand-daughter, Lily Harris.

