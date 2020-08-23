Joann SORENSEN

SORENSEN, Joann 89, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 after a lengthy illness at her home in Lithia, Florida. Originally from Davenport, Iowa, Joann and her family moved to Brandon, Florida in 1972 to avoid those nasty midwest winters. She soon earned her Florida Real Estate Broker's license and opened and managed Sorensen & Associates, which soon became one of the largest real estate companies in Brandon. She decided to retire from the Real Estate business in 1991 but soon became bored and started up a brand new company with a new focus. New Homes Specialist of Tampa Bay specialized in selling all Builder's new homes. This was a cutting edge company where all the sales associates worked from their homes and became a highly respected source of thousands of new homes over the next 25 years. At its peak, Joann had her Associates selling homes in the Orlando, Sarasota and Naples areas in addition to all of Hillsborough, Manatee and Pasco counties. Joann continued to be active as her company's Broker until finally retiring on her 85th birthday in 2016. After retirement Joann became an avid Tampa Bucs football fan on Sundays. She also loved to care for her two shih tzus, CoCo and precious. Joann's many friends and business associates will always remember her kindness and fairness in business and in person. She was a firm but fair business woman who could make the tough decisions when needed. She took great pride in only hiring the very best Real Estate Associates who also shared and represented her business ethics. Joann Elaine Schneckloth was born May 12, 1931 in Davenport, Iowa to Gustuf and Alice Schneckloth. After graduating in 1949 from Davenport High School, she attended the University Of Iowa, where she met and later married Wayne Sorensen on September 14, 1951. They soon had three children and due to Wayne's job lived in several Iowa towns before moving back to Davenport in 1961. When the children were all finally in grade school, Joann started her Real Estate career in 1965 working for the Mel Foster Co. where she proved her skills and expertise by earning Top Associate awards several times over the next six years before moving to Florida. Joann is survived by her children, Debra Sorensen (Tampa, FL), Mark Sorensen (Valrico, FL) and Bruce Sorensen (Moline, IL); six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of her life at a future date to be determined.



