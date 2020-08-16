1/
JoAnn Thoms
THOMS, JoAnn A life long resident of Tampa, Florida passed away August 1, 2020 at the age of 84. She is survived by her two sons, Frank D. Leto and Dino M. Leto; her two grandchildren, Lorelle E. Leto and Frank L. Leto; her two great-grandchildren Hunter Leto and Sophia Kaney; her fiance, James Cunningham all of whom she loved and cared for deeply. Mom was the Oak tree that always stood strong for her family and her loved ones. She was there to provide strength and support when none could be found. She will be forever missed and live in all of our hearts for eternity. Donations will be accepted in her name by H. Lee Moffit Cancer Center of Tampa Florida in Leu of flowers. Sunset Funeral Home www.sunsetmemory.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
