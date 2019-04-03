GABLE, Joanna F.
89, of Tampa, died March 31, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late William L. Gable; and loving mother of Pat Trachsel, Debi Gable, Susan Kynes, Bill Gable, and Mark Gable. She has 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, and one one the way. All services are at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 501 S. Dale Mabry, Tampa, FL, Thursday, April 4, with visitation at 11:30 am, followed by service at 12:30 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019