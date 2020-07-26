Joanna MANGIONE

MANGIONE, Joanna Massaro 88, Tampa, passed away July 22, 2020. A true Tampaian who graduated from Hills-borough High School in 1950 and the University of Tampa in 1952. She was married to her husband Joseph R. Mangione for 67 years. They were members of Krewe Sant' Yago, Ladies of the Crown, Las Damas, The Italian Club, and Christ the King Catholic Church. She and her husband enjoyed traveling, cooking, and holidays with her family. Her greatest love was being surrounded by her adoring family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlo and Jennie Massaro; her son, Carl Alan; brothers-in-law, James Thedford and Tony Mangione; and sister-in-law, Thelma Mangione. She is survived by her husband, Joseph R. Mangione; sons, Sam (Sharon) Mangione, Joe (Melanie) Mangione Jr; grandchildren, Christopher, Isabella, and Emily Mangione; sister, Sandra Thedford; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation is Tuesday, July 28 at Christ the King from 9-10 am, funeral service at 10 am, and entombment to follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in honor of her son, Carl Alan Mangione.