Joanna SALISBURY

SALISBURY, Joanna 87, formerly of Zephyrhills, FL, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at home in Franklin, TN surrounded by family. Joanna owned and ran Uncle Ned's BBQ in Crystal Springs, FL for many years. She is survived by daughter, Teresa (John) Gilmour; granddaughters, Maegan, Melissa and Michelle Gilmour; and brothers, Curtis and Byron Kindig. She was preceded in death by son, Daniel Robinson and husband, Buddy "Ned" Salisbury. A memorial service will be held at Florida National Cemetery March 2, at 2:30 pm. Spring Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home (931) 486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2020
