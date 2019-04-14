Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
Joanne Maben
Joanne Edith Maben

MABEN, Joanne Edith

(Rude) age 89, of Seminole, Florida, passed away on April 6, 2019. She was born on April 10, 1929 in Newton New Jersey, and moved to the Seminole area in 1983 with her husband, Bob and son, Jeff. Joanne was the first woman branch manager at Midatlantic Bank in Andover, New Jersey. Joanne served as treasurer at Lake Seminole Presbyterian Church for many years. She loved the calmness of Nature, and the thrill of working with numbers, during her long banking career. She was a breast cancer survivor. Joanne was predeasced by her husband, Robert Maben and her sister, Joyce Carpenter. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Fran); her grandchildren, Brittney (Brandon) and Marc; a great-granddaughter; and her sister, Marge (Rude) Westra. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the and Hospice. Arrangements are handled by:

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019
